Road rage: 11 booked for murder bid on factory owner, brother

The city police have booked a total of 11 people, including eight unidentified, for allegedly attacking a factory owner and his brother following a scuffle in a case of road rage.

The accused have been identified as Parminder Singh alias sunny, Jatinder Singh alias honey, Bawa and eight others.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 149(unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division no 6 police station.

The complainant Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar, stated that he, along with his brother Ranjit Singh were coming back from their plastic plant in the Dhandari area around 9 pm on Monday in their car.

When they reached close to Bhagwan Chowk near Janta Nagar, accused Parminder, who was traveling with a woman, started blowing the horn from behind and intercepted their car.

He added that the accused used abusive words against them and when his brother confronted him, the accused pushed him away.

The complainant said that his other brother Mandeep and friend Jagdeep also reached the spot. He said that the accused was joined by his friends, who brutally thrashed them. He added that Parminder, who is a bodybuilder, punched his brother Ranjit on the head several times. He added that Parminder also hit his brother Mandeep’s face.

Kamaljit added that both had fallen unconscious and were admitted to Dayanand Medical Hospital.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, station house officer, Division number 6 said that police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. He said that the process to trace the unidentified persons is also underway.

Amandeep said that according to the initial information, the main accused are bodybuilders by profession and are in their thirties. He said that both the parties do not have any old rivalry, and police are verifying the background of the accused.