Road rage: Four Punjab youths visiting Manali brandish swords, held

The accused, who were all in their 20s, allegedly parked the car in the middle of the road blocking traffic, when asked to move they brandished their swords; a clip of the incident is making rounds on social media
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Given the rising number of road-rage incidents, director general of police Sanjay Kundu has issued directions to increase checking of tourists vehicles at the borders. (Representative Image/HT File)

In a bizarre case of road rage, four tourists brandished swords at locals when they were asked to remove their car, which was parked in the middle of the road, as it was blocking traffic in Manali on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ravinder, 21; Dalbir Singh, 28; Amandeep Singh, 24, and Jasraj, 23, were all residents of Khadyal village, Sangrur, Punjab.

The complainant, Harish Kumar of Mandi, said he was driving from the Manali Bus Stand towards Rangri when an SUV bearing a Punjab Registration number (PB11CF 0123) overtook his car and parked it smack in the middle of the road causing a traffic jam. When locals asked them to remove the car, four people alighted from the vehicle with swords in hand and started threatening the locals.

A video recording of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the accused on the road with swords in their hands.

The accused were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

DGP ups checking of tourist vehicles at borders

Given the rising number of road-rage incidents, director general of police Sanjay Kundu has issued directions to increase checking of tourists vehicles at the borders.

“It has been observed that due to sudden influx of tourists in the state, there has been an increase in incidents of road rage,” said Kundu, who has asked inspector generals, deputy inspector generals and superintendents of police to randomly check tourist vehicles at entry points of their jurisdictions.

“The officer-in-charge of the naka should use his prudence to determine whether the tourists can create a rukus in the state based on their age, clothing, drunkenness and other behaviour. They have been directed to ensure that no such elements enter and travel in their respective jurisdiction with any weapons.

