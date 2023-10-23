Road rage leaves one with stab injuries in Panchkula

A youth sustained stab injuries in a road rage incident in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Sunday.

One of the accused even stabbed Appu in his stomach, following which he was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The victim was identified as Appu Verma of Ashiana Complex, Sector 20. Complainant Ravi Kashyap of Ashiana Complex, the victim’s cousin, told the police that he works as a motorcycle mechanic. On October 20, he, along with his cousin Appu, was returning home on a two-wheeler. Appu was driving. At 10 pm when they reached Vita Booth near a government school in Sector 20, a motorcycle came from the opposite direction and collided with them.

Both parties had an argument and the motorcyclist, identified as Bharat, called his friends. Soon, 7-9 persons, who all seemed under the influence, reached the spot and started assaulting Appu and Ravi.

One of the accused even stabbed Appu in his stomach, following which he was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and later was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Ravi alleged that accused Kuldeep, Bharat and seven other persons assaulted his cousin. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-20 police station.

