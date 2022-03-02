Road rage: Zirakpur man’s car vandalised

Police have booked unidentified people for vandalising a man’s car on February 27.

Ankur Soni of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, said that his brother Vishal’s car was hit by a speeding car near Matka Chowk in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on February 27.

Soni said he had chased the car and found it parked outside a house in Sector 16.

Then, three to four boys and girls came out and started misbehaving and even threatened him.

The boys damaged his car with baseball bats and also snatched the bag of his cousin containing important documents and a mobile phone. A case has been registered.