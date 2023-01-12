Road safety week: 4,589 lost lives in road accidents last year in Punjab, says report

As per the Punjab Road Accident Report-2021, about 4,589 people died in road accidents in the state, which comes to a loss of 13 people daily.

The report adds that 72% of total road accidents occur on national and state highways, while 60% of road accidents occur in rural areas.

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stated this on Wednesday while kickstarting road safety week from January 11 to 17 being organised by the Punjab State Road Safety Council.

As per the report, about 70% of people who died in the road accidents are in the age group of 18 to 45 years and districts Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali contribute to the maximum number of accidents in the state, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana cities are the worst-hit.

The minister gave a call to initiate efforts to reduce mortality related to road accidents, asking the departments concerned, NGOs and commuters to always play a responsible role towards road safety and not just for a week.

The week-long programme is being organised on the directions of the ministry of road transport and highways. Bhullar said most of the major and fatal accidents occur during the foggy season between December and February, which is a major challenge and requires special attention.

He directed the traffic police to challan heavy vehicles parked along roadside, which are causing accidents during the foggy season.

Lauding NGOs involved in welfare activities such as road safety and saving accident victims’ lives, the minister said such organisations and individuals will be honoured during Republic Day functions on January 26.