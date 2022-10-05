Road show in Dubai to promote Haryana as leading investment destination

: A high-level team of Haryana government officials on Tuesday organised a road show in Dubai to promote the state as a leading investment destination.

The Invest Haryana road show highlighted projects such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary in Mahendragarh, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar, and Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Sohna.

In his inaugural address, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system etc. which have been undertaken by the state government.

Khattar invited the UAE-based investment community to invest in the different projects and further build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between Haryana and the UAE.

Additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan said that Haryana with its unique strategic geographical advantage, industrial infrastructure of 34 industrial model townships and industrial estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as a leader in the automobile, IT/ITeS, electronics, food processing, logistics and textile sectors.

Khattar also conducted a detailed discussion on the key investment opportunities with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. He also discussed the state government’s Global City project with the Aldar Group in Abu Dhabi. The Chief Minister also held an important meeting with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, in Dubai.