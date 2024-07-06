Robber arrested after brief exchange of fire in Sonepat

An armed robber has been arrested after he sustained bullet injury in his leg during a brief exchange of fire near Rohana village in Sonepat. Handcuffs - Handcuff

The accused Deepak of Jhajjar district is presently undergoing treatment at Civil hospital in Kharkhauda in Sonepat.

He was part of robbery in which ₹38 lakh wash looted from a van of HDFC bank in Sonepat’s Kundli, a few days ago. A spokesman of Sonepat police said that a special anti-gangster unit of Sonepat police received a tip-off about Deepak’s presence in Jhajjar.

“The team led by Ajay Dhankar started chasing Deepak, who was on a bike. The accused fired shots at the anti-gangster unit team near Rohana village and in retaliation he sustained bullet injury in leg. He is stable. The police will produce him before the court after his discharge from the hospital,” the spokesman added.