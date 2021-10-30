Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Robber shot dead, bid to loot gold from Ludhiana finance firm foiled

Muthoot Finance guard displays courage when robbers open fire, injuring manager at Sundar Nagar branch; search on for two accused on the run
After the robbery bid, people gather outside the Muthoot Finance Gold Loan branch at Sundar Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By Tarsem Deogan

An alert security guard at Muthoot Finance Gold Loan’s Sundar Nagar branch in Ludhiana shot dead one of the three robbers who tried to rob the manager on Saturday morning after injuring him. Two of the robbers tried to escape from the spot. Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The three robbers, impersonating as customers, entered the branch of Muthoot Finance as soon as the employee opened the office in the morning. They produced a gold chain, saying that they needed some loan against it.

Before the employees could complete the formalities, the three walked towards the cabin where the safe containing mortgaged gold was kept. After the manager asked them to keep off, the robbers opened fire. A bullet hit the manager’s arm.

The security guard opened fire and left one of the robbers seriously injured, while two of his accomplices fled.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Dharmpal said that the security guard displayed courage and foiled the robbery bid.

This is the second such robbery bid at a Muthoot Finance office in Ludhiana. On October 16, 2020, six robbers had tried to rob the branch at Dugri Road after injuring three people. Three of the robbers were overpowered and handed over to the police.

