Robbers’ gang busted in Tarn Taran, 3 held

TARN TARAN : Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in robbing commuters with the arrest of three of its members during a raid near the drain bridge situated on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

The police have also recovered three sharp-edged weapons, a baseball bat, a purse and a scooter from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Dhami, alias Karan, of Muradpur locality in Tarn Taran, Baljinder Singh, alias Bittu, of Bhikhiwind village and Angad Singh of Varionwal village. Two more members of the gang, identified as Velly and Gurpreet Singh of Muradpura locality, managed to flee, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Tarn Taran city police station Harpreet Singh said: “Following a tip-off that some persons had gathered near the drain bridge and were planning to commit a robbery, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh conducted a raid and arrested three members of the gang. The arrested men have confessed that they had been robbing commuters of mobile phones and money. They were also involved in stealing iron rods and two wheelers.”

A case under Sections 399 (making preparations to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling to commit dacoity), 379-B (theft by force), and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, said the SHO.