Robbers hack elderly woman to death in posh Amritsar locality

A 62-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by some unidentified robbers at her house situated in the C-Block of Ranjit Avenue locality in Amritsar on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident took place at 7.30 pm when the victim, Savita Khurana, was alone at her home.

Ranjit Avenue station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh along with other police personnel reached the spot and started investigating.

“The woman was alone at her home when some unidentified persons entered the house and killed her with sharp-edged weapons. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had killed the woman while attempting robbery,” the SHO said.

He said they were examining the closed circuit television (CCTV) footages of the area to identify the accused. “We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against some unidentified persons.

The victim’s son, Vishal Khurana is a shopkeeper and he was at his shop at the time of the incident. He said when he came back from his shop, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood. “Everything in our house was scattered. Robbers have also looted some valuables after killing my mother,” he said.

