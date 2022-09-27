Robbers shoot worker dead in bid to loot factory in Sahnewal

A migrant labourer was shot dead when at least 12 unidentified robbers tried to rob a factory in the Jaspal Bangar area of Sahnewal in the wee hours on Monday.

A nephew of the owner of the factory also suffered minor injuries after a bullet fired by the assailants brushed past his ear.

The factory owner alleged that while escaping, the robbers had taken away bags of nuts and bolts. The Sahnewal police lodged a case against unidentified assailants and initiated an investigation. According to the police, the robbers had fired at least six bullets.

The victim has been identified as Bhawani Bhikham, 35, a migrant labourer who was working here for the past two years.

Sukhdev Singh, the owner of the factory, stated that his nephew Jaspreet Singh, 27, and two labourers, including Bhikham, were present in the factory. At around 4 am, 12 unidentified robbers barged into the factory after drilling a hole in the compound wall.

After hearing the noise, the workers came out. After they found everything normal near the main gate, they went towards the rear side of the factory. They raised the alarm after they saw the robbers. Then robbers started firing indiscriminately considering themselves surrounded. One of the bullets hit Bhikham following which he fell to the ground. When Jaspreet resisted, the robbers opened fire targeting him. The bullet brushed past his ear.

Jaspreet tried to stop the pickup jeep used by the robbers, but they dragged him for nearly 50 feet. After the robbers left the place, Jaspreet telephoned Sukhdev and also informed the police. Bhikham was rushed to hospital, but he died on his way to the hospital.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that two of the robbers waited in their Mahindra Bolero Pickup jeep, while their aides barged into the factory. One of the accused was carrying a weapon and fired at least six gunshots.

He added that the factory has no CCTV camera installed on the premises. However, the police have scanned the CCTVs installed near the spot in which the accused had been captured. The police suspect some old gangs behind the crime.