Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Robbers strike at finance firm’s office in Ludhiana, flee after manager raises alarm
chandigarh news

Robbers strike at finance firm’s office in Ludhiana, flee after manager raises alarm

Three masked men attempted to rob the office of a finance company’s office in Raikot . (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three masked men attempted to rob the office of a finance company’s office in Raikot on Saturday.

The manager of the firm, Randhir Singh, said that the robbers asked him to handover the keys of the almirah to them. When he resisted, the accused opened fire in the air, and then hit him with the handle of the pistol,injuring him. After Singh raised the alarm, the accused fled.

The robbers’ aides were keeping watch outside the office, he added. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 379B (snatching), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections of the Arms Act. Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.

