Robbers target currency exchange in Ludhiana, decamp with 2 lakh

In yet another robbery incident to have taken place in the city in broad daylight, around eight-armed men targeted a currency exchange outlet and decamped with around ₹2 lakh and 10 mobile phones from outside the shop on Sakhewal road.

Speaking about the incident, the victim, identified as Timmy, who runs the money exchange outlet that also doubles as a mobile phone store said he opened the shop at around 7.15 in the morning as per usual.

The complainant said he was carrying a bag containing cash and mobiles. Just as he was about to open the shutter, one of the armed accused — who had covered his face with a piece of cloth and was wearing a grey jacket — attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Another assailant, carrying a sword, meanwhile, approached the shop. The complainant raised an alarm and ran for cover and other shopkeepers took notice. The attackers, however, managed to grab the bag containing cash and mobile phones and fled.

The complainant suffered injuries on his thigh and wrist while attempting to fend off the attack. He attempted to chase the assailants, but the group managed to escape. He then contacted the police.

Station house officer (SHO) Nirmal Singh said police teams reached the spot and have initiated an investigation.

While sharing details with the media, the SHO said the incident has been captured in the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity. Footage from the other CCTV cameras are also being collected to track the movement of the accused.

“Prima facie, it appears that the robbers were carrying out recce of the victim’s shop and were tracking his movement. The assailants seem to be aware of the fact that Timmy was carrying cash in the bag,” the SHO said.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) in-charge Rajesh Sharma, meanwhile, reached the spot and said a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.