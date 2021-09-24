Robbery at gunpoint: 35 lakh snatched from two gold-trading firm staffers in Ludhiana

A gun-wielding man robbed two employees of a gold-trading firm of ₹35 lakh cash at Kismat Complex near Miller Ganj Chowk on Friday evening and fled on a motorcycle with his accomplice who was waiting nearby.

Police said one of the employees even possessed a licensed revolver, but he let the robber flee without resistance. Police suspect the involvement of some insider in the crime. Questioning of the employees is on, police said.

The incident occurred around 5pm when Gagandeep Singh and Prince, employees of Shankar Metals, reportedly entered the building after collecting cash from the market. According to the employees, they were waiting for the lift to reach the firm’s office on the fifth floor when a man walked up to them and flashed a gun. The robber asked them to hand over the bag and threatened to kill them. The accused snatched the bag containing the cash and fled. The employees said before they could react, the robber had already fled from the scene.

The firm’s owner Deepak Arora alias Shankar said his employees informed him about the incident and he immediately alerted the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B) Randhir Singh said the matter “looks fishy”. “The complainant has no record of the money transaction or the document to show the sale of gold. The employees neither resisted nor raised an alarm,” he said.

The CCTV cameras captured the robber fleeing with his accomplice on a motorcycle after the incident.

“An FIR has been registered at the Division 6 police station. Questioning of the employees is being done. The matter will be solved soon,” the ACP said.