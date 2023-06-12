4 armed persons rob finance firm’s staff of 10 lakh in Amritsar

Four unidentified persons robbed an employee of a finance company of ₹10 lakh, near Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Central) Surinder Singh reached the spot and initiated probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 9.30 am when the firm’s employee, Sharanjit Singh, was on his way to collect cash from customers. When he reached near the university, he was waylaid by four armed persons.

“The unidentified persons robbed him of ₹10 lakh after injuring him with a sharp-edged weapon. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment,” said the firm’s owner Dilbagh Singh.

Soon after being informed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Central) Surinder Singh reached the spot and initiated probe. He said they have recorded a statement of the victim and a case of robbery has been registered against four unidentified persons.

He said their teams were working to ascertain the identity of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}