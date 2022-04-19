Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city.
A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
“Labourers are being targeted by snatchers and robbers in the industrial areas and focal points of the city. Their hard-earned money, mobile phones, and other valuables are frequently stolen.Though a large number of people frequent these areas, there is hardly any security or surveillance,” Seth said, adding that the industry was already facing a shortage of labourers.
They requested that the police control room be more vigilant on pay days ( 7th to 10th and 22nd to 25th of every month) as more thefts are reported on these days.
Emphasising on the need for 24-hour surveillance, Kular said, “There should be night patrolling in industrial areas and focal points as industries work round-the-clock. All CCTV cameras installed in industrial areas and industrial focal points should be connected to a centralised police control room to reduce incidents of theft. The number of PCR vans should also be increased in these areas.”
The delegation said that police “halt points” should be set up in all Focal Point phases, so that in case of emergency, the industry and PCR can coordinate immediately.
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents' Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council.
Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments. During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
