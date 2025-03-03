Rock Garden wall demolition: Chandigarh floated tenders much before green ministry’s nod

Amid growing outrage over the demolition of a wall at the iconic Rock Garden for a road widening and parking project, it has come to light that the UT engineering department awarded the tender on December 24, 2024—well before the green ministry approved the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes on January 16, 2025. Tender issued in December 2024, nearly a month before the ministry approved diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in January 16. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A month later, demolition work began on February 22, triggering public outcry. But after protests by residents, the UT administration is now claiming that the wall is not an integral part of Rock Garden.

RK Garg, a core member of the “Saving Chandigarh” group, questioned how the UT engineering department floated tenders before receiving approval from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

“Instead of covering up the issue, the UT administration should put all facts in the public domain to ensure transparency,” he said.

According to official records, on January 16, the green ministry approved the diversion of 0.0272 hectares and 0.2159 hectares of forest land for road widening near Rock Garden, and Punjab and Haryana high court. The land, classified as reserve forest, falls under the Lake Beat, Botanical Garden and Nature Reserve Division, UT. The approval was granted under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Following this approval, on February 17, the UT department of forest and wildlife granted permission to the engineering department to axe 50 trees in the area.

In December last year, when the engineering department floated the tender, five agencies had applied. However, four were rejected during the financial bid and the contract was awarded to a Panchkula-based firm for ₹1.66 crore against the initial tender of ₹2.16 crore.

When contacted, a senior officer of the UT engineering department claimed that the said tender was floated for different construction work.

However, the tender document, whose copy is available with Hindustan Times, clearly mentions construction of a slip road at Junction 3, extension of a road by “modifying Rock Garden’s corner”, widening of the road from the T-Point at Uttar Marg to high court, and the development of a multilevel parking facility and Copy Branch in Sector 1, Chandigarh.

While clarifying its move to demolish the Rock Garden wall, Chandigarh administration has maintained that the road-widening project aims to ease congestion around high court. This involves shifting a compound wall near Phase 3 of Rock Garden. While the wall is part of the surrounding area, it is not integral to Rock Garden itself. It was originally built to enclose adjacent forested land, which was not part of Nek Chand’s original design, it argues.

Notably, the wall will be relocated to accommodate the widened road. A new wall, replicating the original design, will be constructed to preserve Rock Garden’s aesthetic integrity. This approach aims to balance improved traffic management with the protection of the cultural and historical significance of Rock Garden, UT has stated.

How the bulldozer got rolling

February 4, 2023: Vinod Dhaterwal, an office-bearer of the High Court Employees’ Association, moves high court, demanding infrastructure development in the wake of increasing traffic congestion around HC complex

September 25, 2024: In response to an HC notice, UT administration submits a traffic management proposal, including construction of four slip roads around intersection of Uttar Marg and Jan Marg, along with widening of certain entry points, internal roads and the existing slip road at the Rock Garden entrance.

December 11, 2024: UT engineering department floats tender for road widening work, including modifications to Rock Garden’s corner.

December 24, 2024: Department awards contract to a Panchkula-based firm

February 7, 2025: UT informs court that the green ministry had granted approval for conversion of forest land on January 16. Says all formalities for cutting trees, excavation and replantation with regard to the jutting out portion of Rock Garden will be completed by April-end. The space thus made available will allow parking of about 100 four-wheelers

February 17, 2025: UT department of forest and wildlife grants permission to the engineering department to cut down 50 trees in the area.

February 22, 2025: Hired agency commences work and partially demolishes a wall of Rock Garden.