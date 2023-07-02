Tarn Taran RPG attack: 10 of 14 accused get bails in six months

Ten of the total 14 accused, arrested in the case of Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station last year, have been granted bail in less than six months by the local court.

Windows are seen broken after a low-intensity blast at Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran on December 9, 2022. (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the accused, who was already lodged in Goindwal jail at the time of the attack in another case, didn’t apply for bail, while the three other accused’s bail applications were dismissed by the court. The three accused, whose bails were rejected, were arrested around two weeks after the attack during the follow-up investigation and another ready-to-use RPG was recovered at their instance.

The 14 accused identified by police, in this case, are Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Namberdar, Gurlal Singh alias Gala, Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal, Ajmit Singh, Kulbir Singh alias Nutri, Davinder Singh, Hira Singh, Gursewak Singh, Kuldeep Singh alias Landu, Arshdeep Singh alias Mashi, Harmandeep Singh alias Mintu and two juveniles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gangster-terrorist nexus behind attack

Sarhali police station, situated on Amritsar-Bathinda national highway, was attacked with an RPG on December 9, 2022. It was the second attack on Punjab Police with an RPG after the May 9, 2022, incident in which intelligence headquarters in Mohali was targeted.

On December 16, Tarn Taran police cracked the case with the arrest of six accused at the initial stage, including two juveniles. Both the juveniles were later granted bail. The four adults arrested were identified as Gopi, Gala, Gurlal and Joban. Police had said the Soviet-era single-use 70 mm calibre RPG-26 weapon was used in the attack. The RPG, similar to the one used by mujahideen in Afghanistan, was smuggled from across the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tarn Taran police had said the attack was the handiwork of Gopi Nambardar and Ghala, who were in touch with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. The police had also recovered a hand grenade, three pistols and a motorcycle used in the crime with the arrest of the six accused, including two juveniles. Police had said Gopi had received ₹8.5 lakh from Landa to execute the attack.

Gopi, Gala, Gurlal and Joban were granted bail between May and June. The other four accused—Landu, Gursewak, Arshdeep and Harmanjit—were granted bail between February and May. The copies of the bail orders are with HT. In the bail orders, additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma has noted that there are no serious allegations have been made against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Landa, a Manila-based handler main conspirator

Police have already presented a challan against the 12 accused in court. One of the accused Ajmit Singh didn’t file his bail application. Ajmit is accused of hatching the conspiracy of the attack from inside Goindwal Central jail. Ajmit was arrested from the jail and a mobile was recovered from him.

Accused Davinder Singh, Hira Singh and Kuldeep Singh had also filed their bail but were dismissed by the court. The three accused were arrested by Tarn Taran police around 15 days after the attack during a barricading.

During the interrogation of the three accused, police recovered a ready-to-made RPG which was concealed on the bank of Beas. The RPG was concealed by the trio accused at the instruction of their Manila-based handler Yadwinder Singh. The RPG used at the Sarhali police station was also provided by Davinder and Kuldeep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satnam Singh said he doesn’t remember how many accused have so far been granted bail. “The allegations against them were serious and we contended the case strongly. Recoveries were also made from the possession of the accused,” he added.

Landa is also accused of launching an RPG attack at Punjab Police’s Mohali intelligence headquarters on May 9, 2022. He is also facing more than 50 criminal cases in Punjab, including smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs from Pakistan, using drones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON