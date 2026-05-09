Rogi Kalyan Samiti to explore hiring of doctors, nurses through govt agency

In order to have transparency in contractual and outsourced based hiring, Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) in its meeting on Friday has decided to explore the hiring for Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16) to be done by government agency — Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC). RKS is a hospital management society, under National Health Mission, meant to improve the quality curative care. In its fifth governing body meeting, chaired by UT MP Manish Tewari, the hiring of doctors, nurses and other staff has been deferred. At present the hiring for GMSH-16 is done by the health department via Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which is flagged by UT MP Manish Tewari . (HT File)

At present the hiring is done by the health department via Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Tewari flagged concerns over the hiring via GeM saying irregularities have been witnessed in it throughout Chandigarh, with hiring company charging money from the applicants for jobs. On the matter, deputy commissioner Nishank Kumar Yadav has been asked to explore the hiring on contract and outsourced basis to be done via government agency where employment exchange can be done with them. The next meeting of RKS is scheduled for June 10, 2026. Health department official said another reason for deferment has also been to explore capital projects that can be taken up with RKS funds.

According to the data shared in RKS meeting, the hospital is having over 20,000 patient footfall a month in its emergency, which sometimes reaches at 24,000.

Immediate medical care should be provided

Along with the issue of hiring, Tewari also stressed that the hospital should provide immediate primary, secondary and tertiary care to all the residents of Chandigarh, who access the facilities of the hospital in case of a medical emergency or otherwise for treatment of critical ailments. Tewari also took stock of the functioning of the various dispensaries.The MP also expressed concern at the growing menace of drug addiction.