Rohtak: Class ten student found dead at Bhiwani school hostel

A 16-year-old Class 10 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances, with his body hanging in the hostel of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Devrala village of Bhiwani district on Sunday. The student was rushed to the community health centre at Kairu and later referred to the civil hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT File)

According to the police, the school administration reported that the incident came to light around 1.30 am, when the hostel watchman informed the school authorities that a student had been found hanging inside the hostel.

The student was rushed to the community health centre at Kairu and later referred to the civil hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

School vice-principal said 24 students were sleeping in the hostel hall at the time of the incident. Preliminary information gathered from students indicated that the deceased was last seen asleep around 1 am, and the circumstances leading to his death are being investigated.

However, the student’s family rejected the school’s claim of suicide and demanded a fair investigation.

His mother said her son had returned to the residential school on June 30 after the summer vacation and had spoken to her just two days before the incident.

Police officials associated with the investigation said that the preliminary investigation suggests he died by suicide. Kairu police post incharge Rajesh Kumar said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) relating to an unnatural death have been initiated based on the statement of the deceased’s father. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and further investigation, he added.