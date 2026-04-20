...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rohtak: Congress, INDI alliance against women empowerment, says Saini

While addressing media persons in Rohtak, Saini compared the stand-off over the constitution bill between the Union government and opposition parties, with the infamous episodes in Mahabharata

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
Advertisement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of working to ‘disrobe’ women’s empowerment within the temple of democracy.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka)

His comments came two days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill,2026, introduced to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and enable immediate delimitation based on the 2011 Census to implement 33% women’s reservation, failed to pass in the lower house.

While addressing media persons in Rohtak, Saini compared the stand-off over the constitution bill between the Union government and opposition parties, with the infamous episodes in Mahabharata.

“The behaviour of opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party and others are like ‘disrobing’ women’s empowerment in the temple of democracy. Just what Duryodhana and Dushasan did, the Congress party has done the same in the parliament,” he added.

Comparing Prime Minister Narendar Modi with Krishna, Saini said, “No matter the opposition tried to create hurdles in passing the bill, Narendra Modi in the form of Krishna will work to empower women.”

Saini said this while addressing a religious gathering at Shri Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Mandir in Karnal. He also laid the foundation stone of the first floor of Piyush block hospital and inaugurated two bird towers and a “jeev seva kendra”.

Saini said that the “varshi tap parna” festival of Jainism teaches youth the importance of self-discipline and patience. “If the younger generation adopts these values, it will lead not only to their personal growth but also to the progress of society and the nation,” he said. Saini also appreciated the contributions of the Jain seers in fields like education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

 
congress
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Congress, INDI alliance against women empowerment, says Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Congress, INDI alliance against women empowerment, says Saini
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.