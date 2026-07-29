Rohtak court acquits seven men of minor’s rape due to lack of evidence

A local court has acquitted seven men accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges due to insufficient evidence. Two of the accused, Balram Singh and Balraj Singh, had remained in jail during the trial for nearly six years without bail; they were set free after the court found the allegations unsubstantiated.

After examining the material on record, the additional sessions judge held that the prosecution could not establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the information, the case stems from a complaint registered at Sampla police station on October 1, 2020. The case was initially filed as a molestation case. However, it was later converted into a rape case after the victim’s mother alleged sexual assault.

The case was then registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the complaint, the police arrested seven persons, including two brothers residents of a village under Sampla police station.

Advocate for the accused Abhishek Chaudhary, in the court of additional district and sessions judge Salender Singh, said that the complaint stemmed from a personal dispute. He said that Balram had earlier quarrelled with the complainant’s son, and the family allegedly lodged the case against the minor daughter out of enmity—first as molestation and later escalated to rape.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaudhary said that the defence highlighted several inconsistencies and the electronic evidence produced by the complainant was allegedly presented incorrectly. Even the medical examination of the alleged victim was delayed, and the report contained shortcomings. The court was also informed that the complainant had a history of filing false complaints against others in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaudhary said that the defence highlighted several inconsistencies and the electronic evidence produced by the complainant was allegedly presented incorrectly. Even the medical examination of the alleged victim was delayed, and the report contained shortcomings. The court was also informed that the complainant had a history of filing false complaints against others in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Choudhary, of the 32 witnesses cited in the case, 26 deposed during the trial and prolonged delays in the collection and presentation of evidence contributed to the proceedings stretching over six years. The two main accused had been denied bail by both the trial court and the high court during this period.

After examining the material on record, the additional sessions judge held that the prosecution could not establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court accordingly acquitted all seven accused and ordered their release.

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