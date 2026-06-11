Rohtak fire: Haryana CM announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia for victims’ kin

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the three people killed in a fire at a commercial complex in Rohtak’s busy D-Park Market. Three people were killed, and about 10 shops were gutted in the blaze that struck one of the oldest markets in Rohtak on Tuesday. (PTI)

Three people were killed, and about 10 shops were gutted in the blaze that struck one of the oldest markets in Rohtak on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the incident, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed that all injured persons receive free treatment at government hospitals. Saini also announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the injured.

The chief minister also directed the Rohtak deputy commissioner to conduct an assessment of the losses suffered by shopkeepers and property owners and submit a report to the government. Assuring all possible support, Saini said the state government stood firmly with the affected families during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Rohtak DC Sachin Gupta has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident under additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Narender Kumar. The probe report has been sought within 15 days.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Rohit (19), operator of Home Town Shoes, and Aman Yadav (38) and Kapil Kumar (50), both employees of Rohtak Shoes showroom.

According to the authorities, the bodies of all three victims were recovered nearly seven hours after the blaze erupted. Officials involved in the rescue operations said that the victims were trapped inside the buildings as the fire spread rapidly through the market. The exact cause of the fire is a matter of investigation, officials said.