Rohtak: HTET-2025 postponed, rescheduled for July 4 and 5

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)-2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14. The examination will now be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026. Nearly 2.45 lakh aspirants affected as new BSEH chairman revises Haryana teacher eligibility exam schedule (HT File)

The decision was taken by the newly appointed BSEH chairman Shankar Lal Dhopar, who took charge on May 27. In a press statement issued on Friday, the chairman announced the postponement of the examination scheduled for June 13 and 14. The revised dates for the exam have now been fixed for July 4 and 5.

The previous schedule was announced by the outgoing BSEH chairman Pawan Kumar Sharma on May 25. As per the previous plan, the examination was to be conducted in three sessions , one evening session on June 13 and morning and evening sessions on June 14.

The board cited “administrative reasons” in the statement for postponing the examination.

The change in dates has affected nearly 2.45 lakh candidates who applied for the examination for recruitment to primary teacher (PRT), trained graduate teacher (TGT) and post graduate teacher (PGT) categories.

Applications for HTET-2025 were invited between December 2025 and January 2026. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official BSEH website for updates and detailed information regarding the revised examination schedule.

Dhopar was recently appointed BSEH chairman after approval from the Haryana government. After taking charge, he stressed implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, improving transparency in the board’s functioning and curbing malpractices in examinations.