Rohtak people not paid adequate compensation for acquired land: Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met local residents here, whose shops and houses were acquired to build a bridge for elevated railways line in the heart of the city. After hearing peoples’ grievances, Hooda said the government has failed to give proper compensation and provide rehabilitation to people.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press meet in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

“Re-acquisition notices are being sent to people to construct the road along the bridge and this has irked people. The compensation policy will be reviewed after the formation of the Congress government and arrangements will be made for their rehabilitation along with giving due compensation to people,” he added.

Hooda also flagged corruption in the municipal corporation. He said a tender for cleaning was earlier given at ₹5.40 crore per month for a duration of five years and now it was given at ₹1.10 crore per month. “This shows that either a huge scam has taken place in the whole matter, or the government is not serious about the cleanliness system.” He demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

“The state government is working against the development of Rohtak and illegal colonies are being set up at many places, in which there is no arrangement for any civic amenities,” the former CM added.

Hooda said according to the NSO report, Haryana has become the most expensive state to live in the country. “The inflation rate in the state stood at 6.04%, which is more than the limit of the RBI. The inflation rate in rural areas has reached 7.12%. All reports tell that the BJP-JJP government has made Haryana number one in terms of unemployment, price rise, crime, drugs and corruption,” he added.

The former CM Hooda said the state government has reportedly refused to give funds to state universities.

“Due to this, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, has increased the fee 1.5 times and Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology has increased the fees by 10 to 20%,” he added.

Hooda said the government has made up its mind to hand over the entire government education system into private hands. “After closing 5,000 schools, the government has now decided to close more schools,” he added.