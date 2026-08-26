Rohtak: PGIMS to host national conference to help Haryana athletes prevent, manage injuries

The sports medicine department at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, will organise a national conference on August 30 to equip athletes, coaches and support staff with better knowledge of sports injury prevention and management.

Study finds vitamin D deficiency in over 40% of 500 sportspersons; Sports MedCon 2026 to focus on injury prevention, treatment. (HT Photo)

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The Sports MedCon 2026, being held on National Sports Day, will also draw attention to a health concern among the state’s sportspersons. A study by the Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at PGIMS has found vitamin D deficiency in more than 40% of 500 budding, state- and national-level athletes surveyed across Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Panipat and Hisar districts.

According to the researchers, vitamin D deficiency was associated with complaints including fatigue, low stamina and reduced bone strength, potentially increasing athletes’ vulnerability to injuries. Those found deficient were advised to take appropriate measures to improve their vitamin D levels.

Rajesh Rohilla, senior professor and head of the Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at PGIMS, said the conference was being organised in collaboration with Haryana Sports University, Rai, Sonepat, and the Limb Reconstruction Society, Rohtak.

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{{^usCountry}} “The objective is to ensure that coaches and support staff are equipped to identify and manage injuries correctly at the earliest. Prompt treatment on the field can prevent a minor injury from becoming serious and, in some cases, requiring surgery,” Rohilla said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective is to ensure that coaches and support staff are equipped to identify and manage injuries correctly at the earliest. Prompt treatment on the field can prevent a minor injury from becoming serious and, in some cases, requiring surgery,” Rohilla said. {{/usCountry}}

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A special practical workshop on sports taping and immediate injury management will be conducted by Dr Vaibhav Daga, a former BCCI physiotherapist. The session is aimed particularly at coaches and support staff, who are often the first to respond when an athlete suffers an injury during training or competition.