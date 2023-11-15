Rohtak: Reeling under debt, father poisons 4 kids, 2 die

Two sisters aged 10 and 7 died, and two of their siblings were admitted to PGIMS in Rohtak after their father allegedly gave them poison in a village of the district on Tuesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said a seven-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the accused, who was a carpenter, was in debt and was unable to repay local men.

“ The incident took place when the accused’s wife had gone to work in paddy fields as a labourer and he, along with the children, was at home. The accused gave them some poison on Tuesday, following which their health deteriorated. One of the girls went to her uncle’s home and complained of vomiting and loose motion. Later, both the girls were shifted to the civil hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared them dead,” the spokesman added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against the accused, who is at large. The post-mortem of two girls will be conducted on Wednesday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON