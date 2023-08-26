Rohtak RTA office secy arrested for taking 2.9-lakh bribe

A joint team of chief minister’s flying squad and state intelligence wing CID arrested Rohtak Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office secretary Jagbir Singh with ₹2.89 lakh which he had collected as bribe in a week. Singh was arrested when he was sitting in his car outside his office, and he was about to leave for Panchkula.

A joint team of chief minister’s flying squad and state intelligence wing CID arrested Rohtak Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office secretary Jagbir Singh with ₹ 2.89 lakh which he had collected as bribe in a week. Singh was arrested when he was sitting in his car outside his office, and he was about to leave for Panchkula. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Singh, deputy superintendent of CM flying squad, led the team and nabbed Jagbir Singh on a tip-off.

“On checking, ₹2.89 lakh were recovered from his car. Singh confessed that he along with another employee Ashok Kumar was taking money from private vehicle owners for passing their overloaded vehicles. The middlemen used to give them money. He had collected the recovered amount from private vehicle owners this week,” the DSP added.

The accused was booked under various Sections of the Prevention for Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON