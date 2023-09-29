Rohtak: Sextortion on MP via WhatsApp call, probe on

Cyber fraudsters allegedly tried to extort money from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Dharambir Singh but he managed to ward them off.

(Shutterstock)

The MP, who represents the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, said that he had received a WhatsApp video call, in which a woman was seen in an objectionable state, and the screen recording had also been turned on, in a bid to frame the legislator. The MP, however, immediately disconnected the call and informed the police.

Bhiwani cyber police station in-charge Vikas said, “This was a case of attempted sextortion. We are tracing the number and the miscreants who made the call. Such cases have increased in the past few months. A case of extortion has been registered and relevant sections of the IT Act have also been invoked.”

