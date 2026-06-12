Rohtak teacher suspended days after taking part in CJP protest in Delhi

Days after taking part in the June 6 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged exam-paper leaks, a guest teacher at Government Middle School, Rainakpura, Rohtak, was suspended, although the suspension order did not specify the reason for the action.

Her suspension came after a video of her speaking at the June 7 protest went viral online. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to an order issued by the district elementary education officer (DEEO), Rohtak, on June 10, guest teacher Sulekha Dalal has been suspended with effect from June 8. The suspension order stated that she would not be permitted to leave her headquarters without prior approval from the competent authority.

When contacted, Rohtak DEEO Bijender Hooda said that the action was taken for violating conduct rules, as she did not seek prior permission to attend such events. Although the order did not specify the reason for her suspension, the teacher alleged that she was targeted for attending the CJP protest, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6.

When contacted, Dalal said that the order should have mentioned the reason of her suspension. She said that she would challenge her suspension in the court. “I had gone to Delhi only to raise my voice for our children who are being harassed due to paper leaks. I had just made a request, as I am a mother of a son who is also preparing for competitive exams,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dalal, who resides in Sector 9, Bahadurgarh has maintained that the issue of alleged paper leaks directly concerns the future of her son and thousands of other young aspirants, and she would not back down from raising her voice on the matter, regardless of the consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dalal, who resides in Sector 9, Bahadurgarh has maintained that the issue of alleged paper leaks directly concerns the future of her son and thousands of other young aspirants, and she would not back down from raising her voice on the matter, regardless of the consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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