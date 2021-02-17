Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Toll rises to six as 3-year-old succumbs

The three-year-old son of coach Manoj Kumar and his wife Sakshi, who were shot dead at a wrestling arena in Rohtak along with three others, succumbed to bullet injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), in Rohtak, on Tuesday, five days after he was grievously injured in the firing.

PGIMS spokesperson Gajender Singh said, “The toddler had been brought to PGIMS on February 12 at 8.20pm. He was undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. He had received bullet injuries to his head and one of his eyes was damaged. His blood pressure had been continuously decreasing. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning.”

With the toddler’s death, the firing incident’s toll has increased to six.

On February 12, Sukhvinder, 29, a National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coach had shot coach Manoj Kumar of Sonepat, his wife Sakshi, two NIS-certified coaches — Satish Dalal of Jhajjar and Pardeep Malik of Rohtak — and national-level wrestler Pooja dead on campus. The couple’s three-year-old son and a coach, Amarjeet Singh, were injured in the firing. Amarjeet is still undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Sukhvinder has been sent to a four-day police remand. The police on Tuesday took Sukhvinder to the crime scene. Sampla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narendra Kadian said, “There are three days left in the remand and we will try to ascertain why he committed the crime, where he spent the night after killing the five persons and other details,” he added.

A police official part of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case said, “ The accused had plotted the killing to take over the wrestling arena. Amarjeet had sacked him from Mehar Singh Akhara a few years ago and now Manoj had asked him not to visit Jat Collage’s gymnasium.”