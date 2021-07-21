Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Roof collapse after heavy rain kills 4 of family in Patiala
chandigarh news

Roof collapse after heavy rain kills 4 of family in Patiala

All the family members were sleeping when the roof of the house caved in, said Shutrana police station in-charge Shamsher Singh
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
A policeman inspects the spot where the roof of a house collapsed after heavy rain at Matauli village in Patiala. (PTI)

Four members of a family, including three minors, were killed after roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Matauli village of Patran sub-division in Patiala district on Tuesday.

All the family members were sleeping when the roof of the house caved in, said Shutrana police station in-charge Shamsher Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Mukhtiar Singh, 40, his son Vanshdeep Singh, 15, and two daughters Simranjeet Kaur, 13 and Kamaljeet Kaur, 10. Mukhtiar’s wife Surinder Kaur, who received serious injuries, has been hospitalised.

Shamsher Singh said a police team was rushed to spot to carry out the rescue work as the family members were trapped under the debris. He said the roof and the side walls of the house developed cracks due to heavy rain and collapsed. “All victims received critical head injuries,” he added.

Village sarpanch Ranjit Singh said Mukhtiar used to work as a daily wager and was living in the house for past three decades.

“The villagers heard a loud thud following which we rushed to the spot and found the family buried under the debris,” he said.

4 injured in Amritsar

Four members of a family were injured after the roof of their rented house collapsed amid rain in Mule Chak village in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The injured are Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, her daughters Seetu, 20, Komal, 13, and son Akashdeep. 15. The incident took place around 10 am, said police..

Sukhwinder’s husband Samsher Singh, who works in Amritsar municipal corporation’s sewerage department, was not in the house at the time of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP