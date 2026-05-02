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Roundabout in Sector 62 to be named after late comedian-actor Jaswinder Bhalla

Following Jaswinder Singh Bhalla’s passing last year, his wife Parmdeep Kaur Bhalla had expressed a desire to carry forward his legacy through a dedicated platform. Dr Jaswinder Singh Bhalla Foundation was then registered on April 22. The foundation will be ensuring the upkeep of this roundabout.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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The roundabout near PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62 will be named after late comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla on May 4, his birth anniversary, in recognition of his lasting contribution to Punjabi cinema and theatre.

Late comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla, widely regarded as a pioneer of Punjabi comedy who blended humour with sharp social satire, had passed away on August 22 last year (HT File)

Bhalla, widely regarded as a pioneer of Punjabi comedy who blended humour with sharp social satire, had passed away on August 22 last year.

While several junctions and roads across the tricity are named after political leaders, martyrs and national icons, such recognition for personalities from the film and entertainment world remains rare. The only other well-known example is the roundabout associated with Dara Studio, named after legendary wrestler-actor Dara Singh. Established decades ago, Dara Studio was one of North India’s earliest film production hubs and played a key role in the growth of Punjabi cinema, hosting shoots for numerous films. The area later became synonymous with his name, and in 2018, a life-size bust was also installed, reinforcing its identity as a cinematic landmark.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Roundabout in Sector 62 to be named after late comedian-actor Jaswinder Bhalla
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Roundabout in Sector 62 to be named after late comedian-actor Jaswinder Bhalla
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