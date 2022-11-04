RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for upcoming I-League

RoundGlass Punjab FC announced its squad for the I-League 2022-23 at an event on Thursday. The event was attended by head coach Staikos Vergetis along with players Luka Majcen, Bikash Yumnam, Deepak Devrani and Kiran Kumar Limbu.

The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendlies. Giving an insight about the season preparations, coach Staikos said, “We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential.” The I-League starts on November 12. The Punjab team plays their six home matches at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

“As a Club, we work towards playing a brand of football which can excite and inspire the children to take up the sport. And, on the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign”, he added. The club revealed their kits for the upcoming season too.

