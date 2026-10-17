Row erupts as Centre seeks report from Punjab on drug-linked killings, ‘suicide’

The Centre on Friday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government in two cases of drug-linked killings and a “suicide” by an addict’s father, igniting a verbal duel between Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.

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The ministry of home affairs (MHA), in three separate letters to the Punjab chief secretary, demanded a response over October 13 daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, in Mansa, and murder of 40-year-old Bikramjit Singh in Batala by alleged drug peddlers on October 15. The state government has also been told to furnish details in connection with Dalit man’s alleged suicide after his “public spat” with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema during a government event in Dirba (Sangrur) on September 8.

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Also read: Shift from arrests to networks: Punjab unveils 60-day anti-drug strategy

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{{^usCountry}} The drug issue has taken centrestage in Punjab in the run-up to the assembly elections due early next year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even promising to make state “drug-free by December 2029” if voted to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drug issue has taken centrestage in Punjab in the run-up to the assembly elections due early next year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even promising to make state “drug-free by December 2029” if voted to power. {{/usCountry}}

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The Centre’s move comes on a day when the Punjab government, during a high-level meeting chaired by Mann, unveiled a 60-day anti-drug strategy to target 435 hotspots with coordinated policing, infrastructure upgrades, and specialised rehab programmes.

MHA cites law & order ramifications

In the letter pertaining to Jhota’s killing, the MHA, taking note of the protests, has sought a comprehensive report and steps taken by the state government.

The Centre has also drawn Punjab’s attention to the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-29), shared by Shah with Mann on August 10. The document lays down strategic priorities and action points towards the national objective of a drug-free India by 2029.

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In another communication, the MHA referred to the allegations that the Dalit man in Dirba who questioned minister Cheema over “rampant drug problem in Punjab” was subjected to systematic harassment and pressure by the village panchayat, for which allegedly drove him to take his own life. Citing public distress and potential law-and-order ramifications, the ministry has asked Punjab to furnish a detailed report on the incident.

Also read: Centre seeks Punjab reports on drug-linked killings, suicide

Shah attacks Mann over Punjab’s drug and crime problem

The third letter pertains to the fatal attack, allegedly by those involved in narcotics trade, on Bikramjit at Mari Panwan village under Sri Hargobindpur police station in Batala. His two aides, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh, sustained critical injuries in the assault.

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Earlier, targeting the AAP government, Shah posted on X: “Punjab is today grappling with a rising threat of drugs, gangsterism, and organised crime. Addressing Mann directly, Shah declared: “Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises, they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals.”

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Mann hits back over Gujarat port drug seizures

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Soon after Shah’s remarks, Mann accused the BJP-led Centre of defaming Punjab over drugs instead of checking the supply through Gujarat’s ports, asking the Union home minister to take responsibility for the seizure of 3,000 kg of synthetic drugs at Kandla port.

“Amit Shah ji, you should have consulted your advisers before speaking about me. The 50-km range (from the international border) is with the Border Security Force (BSF). 3,000 kilos of ‘chitta’ (heroin) is being seized from Kandla port in Gujarat,” Mann wrote on X. He added, “Before blaming Bhagwant Mann, handle your own responsibility. Don’t copy-paste pre-written tweets through your sycophants.”

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Also read: Punjab CM announces 117 vehicles for anti-drug drive, calls for public participation

Kejriwal blames drug pipelines through Gujarat

Joining the issue, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal turned the focus onto drug smuggling pipelines operating through BJP-governed states and maritime infrastructure. “If you care even a tiny bit about Punjab, then stop the drugs coming into the country through Gujarat’s Mundra and Adani ports,” he said.

He said that the drug problem grew under previous regimes and argued that a vast majority of illicit substances entering Punjab flow through ports controlled under central oversight.

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Reinforcing the BJP’s attack, party president Nitin Nabin said that the drug crisis has reached an “alarming level”. “What has Punjab come to when leading voices in society fighting against drugs must fear for their lives? The people of Punjab deserve accountability and a government that can keep them safe,” he said