BJP sent CBI, ED after me for fighting for Punjab’s rights: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of targeting him through the CBI and ED for fighting for Punjab’s rights, and asserted that he would never compromise on the state’s interests or the dignity of its people. Mann said the opposition parties wanted to capture power not to serve Punjab, but to regain control over the state’s resources and exploit them for their own interests. (HT)

Addressing the Lok Milni programme in Ballaran village of Sangrur district, Mann said, “My honesty is my greatest wealth, and the love and trust of three crore Punjabis are my real strength. My stake is not in buses, sand, contracts or roadside vending stalls. My stake lies in the joys and sorrows of the people of Punjab. Their hopes are my responsibility, and their struggles are my own. I entered politics to serve the people, and public service will always remain the guiding principle of my government.”

Taking on the BJP over the use of central investigative agencies, the chief minister stated, “I am fighting for the rights of Punjab, and that is why the BJP has sent the ED and CBI after me. Those who raise their voice for Punjab and refuse to compromise on its interests are being subjected to political pressure. But I will never surrender the rights of Punjab or the dignity of its people for personal comfort.”

Mann said the opposition parties wanted to capture power not to serve Punjab, but to regain control over the state’s resources and exploit them for their own interests.

“Punjab has suffered enough under politics driven by vested interests. The people want honest leadership, opportunities for their children and a government that stands beside them in difficult times. Our government is committed to fulfilling these aspirations rather than serving a privileged few.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to transparent recruitment, the chief minister said, “For the first time in Punjab, young people are getting government jobs without bribes or political recommendations. We have provided more than 70,680 government jobs purely on merit. For generations, young people were made to believe that securing a government job required money, influence or political connections. We are determined to change that mindset. No deserving young person should have to approach a politician or pay a bribe to secure employment.”

He said his government’s objective was to ensure that merit, rather than money or political influence, determined the future of young people.

“I seek the people’s trust because I want to serve them. My strength comes from the people of Punjab, not from positions of power. As long as they continue to support me, I will keep fighting for their rights, dignity and a better future for the next generation,” he added.

The chief minister said his government had taken several steps to ease the financial burden on households and improve public services.

These included free electricity, employment for more than 70,000 young people, road improvements, better education and healthcare, and the closure of toll plazas that were saving commuters approximately ₹70 lakh daily.

“Public money must serve public interests. Our government is working to ensure that the benefits of development reach ordinary families rather than being confined to a privileged few,” he said.

On the occasion, Mann announced development grants of ₹35 lakh for Ballaran and ₹25 lakh for neighbouring Lehal Khurd, taking the total allocation to ₹60 lakh.

Flags off anti-drug bike rally across Punjab’s 23 districts

On Saturday, the chief minister also launched the final phase of the anti-drug drive “Yudh Nashean Virudh” by flagging off a bike rally from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Mohali’s Chappar Chiri village, with riders set to cover all 23 districts to raise awareness about drug abuse, collect public suggestions and gather information on drug traffickers.

“This memorial carries immense significance, as it is associated with Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s historic struggle against injustice and tyranny. The same spirit of courage, sacrifice and determination will guide Punjab in its battle against drugs,” he said.

Urging people to join the campaign against drugs, Mann said the fight cannot be won by the government alone and required the united strength of every Punjabi.

Making the anti-drug campaign a collective movement, the bikers’ rally will travel across all 23 districts of Punjab, taking the message against drugs to villages, towns and communities, he said.

A dedicated vehicle will accompany the rally to collect public feedback and suggestions for the welfare and development of Punjab. During the rally, people can also report drug traffickers or share information about them, he said.

The team of Punjabi film “Thaapi” also joined the awareness drive. Cabinet minister Balbir Singh and others were present at the launch.