Punjab BJP’s core group seeks clarity on possible SAD alliance

Amid renewed speculation over a possible reunion with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab core group on Saturday sought clarity from the party high command, with members warning that continued uncertainty could hurt its prospects in the assembly elections scheduled for early next year. The committee discussed key political and organisational issues concerning the party’s Punjab unit. (HT)

The meeting, held here under the chairmanship of Punjab affairs in-charge and national general secretary Satish Poonia, saw several members press for a clear answer on whether the party was considering an alliance with the SAD, according to party insiders.

“It is high time that we clarify whether there is any possibility of an alliance or not. Clarity will only add to our advantage,” a core group member said.

The committee discussed key political and organisational issues concerning the party’s Punjab unit. Poonia is learnt to have told members that the decision on an alliance rested with the party high command.

The demand for clarity comes amid renewed focus on differences between the two parties over the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The Centre’s opposition to commuting Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment contrasts with the SAD’s demand for commutation. Neither party has officially announced a decision to revive their alliance.

The BJP and SAD remained allies for more than two decades, with their partnership dating back to the 1990s. Together, the two parties formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012. Their relationship ended in September 2020 after the SAD withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Centre’s now-repealed three farm laws.

In recent months, the BJP has maintained that it is preparing to contest the Punjab elections on its own, while the SAD has also been working to rebuild its political base independently after its poor showing in the 2022 assembly elections. The SAD won three of the state’s 117 seats, while the BJP won two.

Efforts to mobilise party workers for Shah’s rally questioned

The arrangements for Union home minister Amit Shah’s Jalandhar rally on September 30 also came under scrutiny, with several senior leaders raising questions over the arrangements and mobilisation of party workers.

A former minister who attended the meeting said the BJP could have drawn a much larger crowd had specific mobilisation targets been assigned to core group members.

“Hardly anyone among the core group was given a target to bring a specific number of people to the rally. Had we all been given a target of 100 to 200 leaders per person, we could have easily gathered 10,000 people for the rally,” he said.

The appointment of halqa incharges (constituency-level incharges) was another issue discussed at the meeting, with members pressing for the exercise to be completed at the earliest.

According to party insiders, some members pointed out that several district presidents were aspiring to contest the 2027 assembly elections. They argued that allowing them to continue in organisational positions while preparing for electoral contests could create a conflict of interest and potentially put other deserving aspirants at a disadvantage.

The demand for early appointments comes as the BJP seeks to strengthen its organisational network across Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.