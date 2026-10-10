BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses INDIA bloc, CJP of trying to destabilise country

The remarks came as the CJP and other groups planned protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Today, an attempt is being made to create an extremely dangerous and serious situation in the country,” Nabin said, adding, “And who is doing this? These are two anarchist groups, one led by Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the ‘INDI alliance,’ and the other led by CJP, an associate of Arvind Kejriwal.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday termed the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘INDIA’ bloc and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)—whom he described as associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal—as “anarchist” groups attempting to destabilise the country, accusing them of seeking to create unrest after being rejected by voters.

Delhi police on Friday denied the CJP permission to protest, setting off a security operation that by Friday night reached well beyond the Capital. Authorities imposed curbs without precedent in Delhi, ordering the gates of 45 metro stations shut, cutting mobile internet across central Delhi, cancelling trains into the city and bringing in paramilitary reinforcements by special train.

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Describing the two groups as “anarchist,” Nabin alleged that they were seeking to create instability after facing electoral defeats. “When the people rejected them and democracy punished them, instead of digesting that punishment and learning from it, they hatched a plan to destabilise the country,” he claimed.

Nabin further alleged that the protests were not driven solely by domestic political considerations, claiming that foreign powers were also attempting to undermine India because of its economic growth and development. “The country is fully advancing on the path of development and, despite ongoing global crises, is steadily progressing towards continuous growth today. But this fact is stinging all of you,” he said.

He also accused the Opposition of challenging the constitutional framework while invoking the Constitution. “Challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution with the support of lies is an insult to the people’s mandate,” he said, adding that the country’s youth were watching the language used by Opposition leaders and would reject what he described as attacks on constitutional institutions and holders of high office.

Nabin said the government would deal firmly with forces seeking to create tension. “The way attempts are being made today to create a tense situation, the Government of India will deal with it strictly, and at the same time, BJP workers will also stay among the people and thwart your schemes,” he said, reiterating the party’s commitment to building a “developed India”.

“We will deal firmly with all such forces active outside or inside the country,” Nabin added.