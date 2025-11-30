Row over MDU V-C’s degree: Kurukshetra SP forwards INSO prez complaint to KU V-C seeking action

A political row has erupted in Haryana over the degree of the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Rohtak-based Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) after the Kurukshetra SP asked the Kurukshetra University (KU) to take action on the complaint of a MDU’s ex-scholar in this regard. In his complaint, Deswal alleged that the V-C Rajbir Singh provided false documents with “dishonest intention and seized the post to cause wrongful loss to the government, university and students of the MDU.” (HT Photo for representation)

The former scholar from the Law department, Pardeep Deswal, also the national president, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student’s wing of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) said that he had written a complaint to the DGP, chief minister and SP Rohtak with the allegations and also met CM Saini in Rohtak last month, who assured action.

According to the official communication from the office of the Kurukshetra SP from November 3, a copy of which the HT has, the SP forwarded Deswal’s complaint to the KU V-C Somnath Sachdeva mentioning, “..during the probe, it was found that the issue was related to you (KU). Thus, the original complaint is being forwarded to you for necessary action.”

In his complaint, Deswal alleged that the V-C Rajbir Singh provided false documents with “dishonest intention and seized the post to cause wrongful loss to the government, university and students of the MDU.”

Deswal stated that Rajbir Singh was the PRO/DPRO/assistant director/deputy director in the public relations department of Haryana from 1990 to 2007 (about 17 years), during which he also procured PhD (Educations) in 1999 from KU.

“However, the essential qualification for PhD admission in the subject is MEd, but he doesn’t hold the said degree. He procured post graduate teaching experience certificate in the subject ‘Journalism and Mass Communication’ from 1998-2007 (about 10 years) from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, issued by Manoj Dayal, HoD, Mass Communication,” Deswal alleged.

He further said that during the said teaching experience, Rajbir was pursuing his course in Master of Mass Communication as a student in the same department at the same University, after which he became professor in Journalism and Mass Communication for which he neither holds PhD in the same subject nor he qualified NET/JRF.

“On the basis of being a professor, experience and certificates including his degree, he was appointed as V-C. It is highly shocking for me to see the documents as to how it is possible that the same person can be teacher as well as student in the same class, same department at the same time. His act, if considered as a whole, will lead to commission of cognisable offence as he is currently enjoying his legal position as the V-C,” the letter stated.

Speaking with HT, Deswal said that the CM took cognisance of his complaint, after which Haryana DGP forwarded it to Rohtak police, but as the degree was issued by KU, further action was initiated by Kurukshetra police.

“I’m glad that at least the action has been initiated and the documents are being verified. However, we demand that an FIR be registered against him. He should also be removed from the post, so that the probe is not hampered,” he said.

For a comment, MDU V-C Rajbir Singh and KU V-C Somnath Sachdeva did not respond to calls or messages.