Row over nurses: AIIMS Bathinda constitutes 3-member inquiry panel

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to look in detail into sending back of 50 of its male nursing officers from Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, a day before.

The state department of medical education and research on Wednesday relieved the nursing officers of duty and sent them back to their parent institute after they against “pathetic” accommodations provided to them.

AIIMS, Bathinda, director Dr DK Singh said the matter needed to be thoroughly probed before fixing any accountability or contemplating action against the staffers. Dr Singh added that since the incident took place at Patiala’s medical college, they have limited information about what actually happened as no senior faculty member accompanied them.

“We have set up the committee comprising senior doctors who will submit report to me. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” Dr Singh said.

The nursing officers reached Patiala three days ago and were deployed in the government medical college’s Covid wing. Besides poor sanitation, the nurses complained of substandard meals in the hostel mess and deplorable living arrangements.

The AIIMS, Bathinda, which has recruited 400 staff nurses and only 45-level 2 beds and 20 level-3 beds, had decided to send them in groups of 50 each for duty in four government medical colleges of the state with the approval of the Union health ministry.

The Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association has demanded termination of the services of the AIIMS nurses. Association president Dr DS Bhullar and general secretary Dr Darshanjit Singh Walia, said the nurses left the duties by making irresponsible and baseless allegations against the hospital authorities and have defamed the institution.

“This is gross dereliction of duty. Besides termination of their services, criminal cases under the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act should be registered against them,” Dr Bhullar said.