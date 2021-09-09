Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Row over sale of prime land: BJP cries scam, seeks FIR against LIT chairman

BJP alleges multi-crore scam into the sale of a prime chunk of land in Ludhiana’s Model Town Extension; seeks FIR against LIT chairman for causing loss to the public exchequer
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:22 AM IST
BJP members protesting against LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu at the auctioned site near Dugri Canal Bridge in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Alleging a multi-crore scam into the sale of a prime chunk of land in Model Town Extension, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest against Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu at the auctioned site near Dugri Canal Bridge on Wednesday.

Seeking an FIR against the chairman for causing loss to the public exchequer and benefitting the bidder, BJP leader Bikram Sidhu alleged that the cabinet minister was also involved in the entire nexus and the fraud had been committed at his behest.

BJP state executive committee member, Sidhu said the 3.79-acre land with a market value of around 350-400 crore was sold for around 98 crore in an auction on August 16.

“Earlier the LIT chairman stated that the reserve price for the land was finalised by a committee led by DC, but the official denied fixing it, which points at a multi-crore scam, as the land has a much higher price. We have also written to home minister Amit Shah to mark a CBI inquiry in this matter,” he said.

“If the authorities fail to lodge an FIR against the chairman, we will move the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said Sidhu.

Party’s district president Pushpinder Singal also announced to lock down the office of LIT in Feroze Gandhi market on Thursday.

Will file defamation case: Congress

Former district president of the Congress, Ashwani Sharma said the BJP had lost its ground due to the farmer agitation and was levelling baseless allegations against Congress leaders. “LIT chairman has already clarified that everything was done as per norms and the reserve price was fixed by the committee led by DC. There might have been some misunderstanding when DC denied fixing the rate. E-auction was held and four bidders participated in it. The minister is not at all involved in the matter. There is no chance of any fraud. BJP leaders should submit a draft if they have a buyer to purchase the said land for 350 crore and the government will allot the land to their name,” said Sharma.

