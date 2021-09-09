Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,126-crore boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha plan
chandigarh news

1,126-crore boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha plan

The Centre has given nod to funds that will boost school education and teacher training in Punjab under the Samagra Shiksha programme, a centrally sponsored integrated scheme.
By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Of the total funds for Punjab under the Samagra Shiksha programme, around 65% will be used to improve elementary education (classes 1 to 8). (HT photo)

The Union ministry of education has approved a budget of 1,126 crore for school education and teacher training in Punjab for financial year 2021-22 under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

The budget, which includes funds recurring and non-recurring expenditure, is 25% higher than the tentative fund allocation of 906 crore indicated to the state government by the central ministry in April this year under the flagship centrally sponsored integrated scheme for school education.

Of this, 735.73 crore, or say 65% funds, have been approved for elementary education (classes 1 to 8) and 368 crore, which constitute 32%, for secondary education (classes 9 to 12). The remaining 22 crore have been earmarked for teacher education, including State Council for Educational Research and Training and Districts Institutes of Education and Training, in the state, according to the sanction letter sent by the Union ministry of education (MoE) to the Punjab government last week.

RELATED STORIES

The state’s annual work plan and budget for 2021-22 was approved after a meeting of the project approval board headed by Union secretary, school education and languages, Anita Karwal was held on July 1 through video conference to discuss its proposals. School education secretary, Punjab, Krishan Kumar, joint secretary, MoE, Maneesh Garg and additional state project director, Punjab, Manoj Pushkarna were participated in the meeting.

47-cr spillover carried forward

In addition to budget approved, spillover of previous fiscal (2020-21) amounting to 47.33 crore will be carried forward. The scheme aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education is jointly funded by the Centre and the state on 60:40 sharing basis.

The state government had sent an annual work plan proposal of 2,942 crore for upgrading the infrastructure, modernisation and strengthening allied facilities in its schools, citing the increase in student enrolment. The total enrolment in government, government-aided and local body schools is 27.86 lakh.

The plan proposal was approved by the state executive committee set up for implementation of the programme in the state. The state government has been asked to give priority to Right to Education (RTE) entitlements such as free uniform and books, school grants for library and sports, gender equity, foundational literacy and numeracy, vocational training and inclusive education while incurring the expenditure.

53 ‘unserved’ habitations, villages in state

The ministry, which appraising the performance indicators and progress made by the state government, also flagged the gross access ratio (GAR), pointing out that there are 26 habitations without access to primary schools and another 18 habitations do not have access to upper primary schools as per the norms. Similarly, nine villages do not have access to secondary and higher secondary schools, according to minutes of the PAB meeting. The school education department was asked to provide details of the children attending schools from these “unserved habitations”. Also, the state government has been asked to continue the process of identifying the out-of-school children with special needs, especially dropout cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana state board to conduct Class 8 exams after 12-year gap

World Literacy Day celebrated at schools in Ludhiana

Farmers’ Karnal siege drives Haryana govt to unease

Captain Cook: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh rustles up delicacies for Olympians
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP