100 crore to be spent under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the authorities to incorporate technology in day-to-day functioning of the government department and to bring transparency and promptness to facilitate the common man.

He was presiding over the meeting of administrative secretaries. He asked the revenue department to expedite the disposal of the long-pending revenue cases. “Revenue Lok Adalats would be organised at the tehsil headquarters level on December 1 and 2 to decide the pending mutation and partition cases on priority,” he said while directing officials to maintain transparency in dealing with these revenue cases and forward the complete list of the disposed cases with names, addresses and contact numbers to the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said that the entry would be made in the annual confidential reports of revenue officers and progress would be considered during the promotion of the officers concerned. The ACRs of revenue officers will be made online from next year, he added.

He directed officials to complete the detailed project reports by December 15 for establishing heliports at Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district and Sultanpur in Chamba district. Furthermore, the state government is also mulling to promote tea tourism.

He said under ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, the local youth would be provided subsidy for making them self-reliant and to open new avenues of self-employment for them.

An integrated project of agriculture and fisheries departments will be launched in the state under startup yojana shortly which will go a long way in providing self-employment avenues to people in the state in this sector, he added.

He said ₹100 crore would be allocated under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana. Apart from this, ₹20 crore would be provided to the public works department to repair and maintain roads affected due to the recent disaster.

