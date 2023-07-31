160 crore released to expedite construction of Chamba Medical College: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Emphasising the significance of robust healthcare services especially in rural areas, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a sum of ₹160 crore has been released to expedite the construction of Chamba Medical College, so that the project is completed in a time-bound manner.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with state horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi and others release a book 'Vyavasayik Maun Palan' (beekeeping) published by the horticulture department on Monday. (ANI)

The CM attended a cultural evening at International Minjar Fair in Chamba as a chief guest, marking the closing of week-long festival on Monday evening.

In his address, the chief minister extended warm greetings to the people of the district on this juncture and wished them a prosperous future. He also released a ‘souvenir’ to mark the occasion.

Highlighting his government’s commitment towards the development of the state, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has set up an example of the most progressive state besides ensuring the prosperity of its citizens and fostering an environment of inclusive growth.

Despite inheriting substantial financial challenges in form of loan amount to the tune of ₹75,000 crore and liabilities of ₹11,000 crore in the form of arrears, left by previous government, we remain steadfast in our efforts to prioritise the welfare of states employees and its people, he said.

In a move towards enhancing the road and transportation network in Chamba, he said the government has allotted ₹52 crore for the double-laning of the Sihunta-Lahroo road.