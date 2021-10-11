Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50 lakh ex gratia relief, job for kin of fallen Punjab soldiers: Channi
chandigarh news

50 lakh ex gratia relief, job for kin of fallen Punjab soldiers: Channi

The Punjab CM announced ex gratia grant of ₹50 lakh and a government job to a member of the bereaved families of three armymen who laid their lives at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi extended sympathies with the families of fallen soldiers and said that their dedication to defend country’s unity would always inspire the fellow soldiers.
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced ex gratia grant of 50 lakh and a government job to a member of the bereaved families of three armymen who laid their lives at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh and Sepoy Gajjan Singh, lost their lives in a gunfight with the terrorists.

Channi extended sympathies with the bereaved families and said that their dedication to defend country’s unity would always inspire the fellow soldiers.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh hailed from Mana Talwandi village in Kapurthala and is survived by his wife Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur.

Naik Mandeep Singh was from Chhatha Shira village in Gurdaspur and he is survived by wife Mandeep Kaur and two sons, 3 and 2-month-old.

Sepoy Gajjan Singh from Pachranda village in Rupnagar was married four months ago and is survived by wife Harpreet Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IARI data shows spike in farm fires post monsoon in Punjab, Haryana; situation better than last year

Two PU institutes to open from October 18 with caveats

Punjab CM Channi launches ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme to give proprietary rights to those living in ‘lal dora’

SC scholarship scam: Action initiated against five Punjab officials
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP