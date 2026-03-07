₹590-crore IDFC Bank fraud: Haryana Vigilance launches helpline for frozen accounts

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued an appeal to the public regarding the temporary freezing/holding of funds in several bank accounts during an investigation into a case related to IDFC First Bank. The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued an appeal to the public regarding the temporary freezing/holding of funds in several bank accounts during an investigation into a case related to IDFC First Bank.

A bureau spokesperson said that if any individual or firm believes their bank account, or a related firm’s account, has been frozen mistakenly and is not connected with the registered fraud case, they may submit a representation to the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.

For this purpose, the concerned account holder can send a written representation on the bureau’s toll-free WhatsApp number: 9417891064, the spokesperson said.

The bureau has assured that all representations received will be seriously reviewed/investigated, and the concerned person will be informed about the action taken on their representation within 48 hours.

This administrative relief follows the discovery of a ₹590-crore heist involving IDFC First Bank and the state’s rural development department. Investigators have found that bank insiders and government officials conspired to siphon public funds meant for the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana into private entities like Swastik Desh Project. By using forged signatures and fabricated bank statements, the accused laundered money for luxury purchases and kickbacks.

The bureau’s appeal is a bid to separate these primary conspirators from unsuspecting victims caught in the criminal web.