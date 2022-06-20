RS member Sahney’s NGO to evacuate 160 Afghan Sikhs

Chandigarh : AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and philanthropist Vikramjit Sahney on Sunday said that his NGO – Sun Foundation – will evacuate 160 Sikhs stranded in Afghanistan, even as the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) decided to grant 111 e-emergency visas to Afghan Sikhs and 49 more are under process.

“We would be able to bring them within this week to India,” said Sahney, adding 450 evacuations have been arranged by the foundation since March 2020 when the trouble started in Afghanistan.

“In the past, we had sent charted flights and also paid for the travel expenses. On reaching India, these families are being rehabilitated under the ‘My family, my responsibility’ programme run by the Sun Foundation under which we support them with housing, medical and living expenses,” he added.

Sahney also offered to restore Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, which was damaged following blasts by the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group, on Saturday. Two persons, including a Sikh man, was killed in the attack.

Sahney, who is also the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, said that the NGO he runs was in touch with ministry of external affairs for expediting issuance of visas.

“Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul has suffered more than 85% damage. It is likely that a section of Afghan Sikhs will stay back to get gurdwara repaired,” he said.