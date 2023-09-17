RTA checks: 30 vehicles challaned in Ludhiana

The officials of Regional Transport Authority on Sunday conducted surprise checks at various roads in the city and issued more than 30 challans to different vehicles.

RTA Poonam Preet Kaur issuing a challan during a surprise check in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Poonam Preet Kaur, secretary, RTA Ludhiana, said that during the surprise checks carried out at Verka Chowk and Tibba Chowk, approximately 20 vehicles were found to be overloaded, lacked proper documentation, violated height restrictions, and exceeded weight limits. These violations were challaned under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Among the offending vehicles were nine tippers, nine canters, one tractor-trailer, and one Tata 407.

Additionally, 10 vehicles were penalised for missing documentation, overloading, and not displaying high security number plates as per traffic regulations. These vehicles included 4 canters, 3 school vans, and 3 trucks.

Kaur emphasised that strict action would be taken against any violations of traffic rules, and negligence would not be tolerated. She said that transport unions were also reminded to maintain their vehicles’ documents, keep them updated, and ensure that genuine documents and high security number plates were displayed correctly. Any vehicle found violating these regulations would be fined.

