Luhdiana: RTA impounds nine vehicles, challans four

To keep a check on vehicles violating traffic rules, secretary regional transport authority (RTA) Poonampreet kaur conducted a surprise check on various locations in Ludhiana, including Gil Road, Vishkarma Chowk and Dehlon on Sunday.

RTA secretary Poonampreet kaur during a surprise check in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Kaur said that during the checking, one tipper, three tractor trolleys, four canters and one truck, which were found to be overloaded and operating without documents were impounded under Section 207 of Motor Vehicle Act. Additionally, one pickup van, two trucks and one canter were challaned for violating traffic rules.

During the checking, RTA secretary also warned that any negligence on the part the drivers will not be tolerated and if any vehicle is found violating the Motor Vehicle Act or traffic rules, it will be challaned.

On Saturday, one scrap truck running without high security number plates and without passing and motor vehicle tax has been impounded under section 207. Additionally, more trucks, were challaned for violating the Motor Vehicle Act

