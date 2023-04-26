Ludhiana: RTA impounds eight vehicles, challans seven during surprise check

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Poonampreet Kaur conducted a surprise check on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Tuesday morning. During the checking, seven tippers and one truck were found violating the rules as per Motor Vehicle Act. Overloaded vehicles running without documents were impounded under Section 207 (Punishment for driving a vehicle without a permit) of the act.

RTA secretary Poonampreet Kaur during a surprise check at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road. (HT Photo)

Giving details, Kaur informed that seven vehicles, including three trucks, one tipper, one canter, one tempo traveller and one sleeper bus were found violating the act and hence were challaned.

During the checking, the RTA secretary also warned that any kind of negligence by motorists on the road will not be tolerated and if any vehicle is found violating the act/rules, strict action will be taken against them.